DPS fined $104K for Halawa fuel storage tank violations

The state Health Department has fined the Hawaii Department of Public Safety $104,125 for underground storage tank violations at its Halawa Correctional Facility nearly a year after discovering the tank’s existence.

Inspectors investigating the facility on June 24, 2022, had identified the unregistered, 1,000-gallon underground fuel storage tank system, according to a news release, which was being used as part of an emergency generator.

After requesting additional information, the Department of Health issued a notice of violation and order, which DPS received earlier this month.

The storage tank system was installed at Halawa in June 1993, according to DOH, but without proper notification and permitting. It is being used to store diesel fuel.

Among the numerous violations cited are the failure to notify DOH of the system within 30 days after installation; failure to conduct annual tightness testing on spill prevention equipment; failure to conduct periodic operation and maintenance walk-through inspections on equipment every 31 days, among others.

DOH’s Underground Storage Tank Section regulates and routinely inspects underground storage tanks, which store petroleum or hazardous substances, to ensure they are properly maintained.

The Department of Public Safety has 20 days from the date of the notice’s receipt — June 2 — to submit a written request for a hearing, or it becomes final and enforceable.

DPS said it intends to request a hearing.

DPS said since making a good faith effort to notify DOH of the underground storage tank in June 2022, which led to the inspection, it has been working diligently to immediately address and resolve the matter. Additionally, testing conducted so far indicates no evidence of leaks detected.

“[DPS] has been working with the DOH to coordinate, schedule and complete all the requirements described in DOH’s notice, with the intention to be fully compliant,” said PSD Director Tommy Johnson in a statement.