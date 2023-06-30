WATCH LIVE: Hawaii leaders gather for Skyline’s opening ceremony

The initial segment of nine stations from East Kapolei to Halawa of Honolulu’s nearly $10 billion Skyline rail system is slated to open to the public today at 2 p.m. City transportation officials said everyone wishing to ride Skyline for free today should arrive by or before 6 p.m.

A grand opening ceremony kicks off at the Halawa station next to the Aloha Stadium with a maile untying at 9:45 a.m. followed by the ceremony from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During opening weekend July 1-4, rides are free on Skyline, TheBus and TheHandi-Van with a valid HOLO card. Riders will need to tap their cards on TheBus or at Skyline station fare gates to enter. No charge will be deducted from cards during opening weekend.

A new card is $2 with a $3 minimum to load the card. A single fare is $3 for adults, $1.50 for youth ages 6-17 and $1.25 for seniors ages 65 and older, individuals with disabilities, U.S. Medicare holders and TheHandi-Van riders. Go to holocard.net for details about where to buy a card.

Skyline’s regular operating hours beginning July 1 will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and city holidays.

“DTS is expecting a large turnout of riders this weekend, and ask the public to have patience and ride with aloha,” according to a statement from the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services. “Please practice proper ‘elevator’ etiquette (let riders off first before you board, let keiki and kupuna have seats, etc.).”

Tune into the livestream of the opening ceremony which is scheduled to begin today at 9:45 a.m.

RELATED

• Honolulu’s Skyline is ready to roll

• Skyline: Honolulu rail rolls out after years of delays, cost overruns

• Skyline: Honolulu’s new rail line begins in East Kapolei

• Skyline: Interactive timeline of Honolulu’s rail system

• Skyline: How to ride Honolulu’s rail system for the first time

• Skyline: 2nd station is sandwiched by UH campus, Ho‘opili growth

• Skyline: Rail station surrounded by farming is years away from major use

• Skyline: West Loch station offers alternative to Ewa Beach traffic

• Skyline: Waipahu station stands out amid automobile businesses

• Skyline: Pearl Highlands line disconnected from Central Oahu

• Skyline: Honolulu rail station at LCC is unique and isolated

• Skyline: Train stops close to, but not at, Pearlridge Center

• Skyline: Halawa station is next to shuttered Aloha Stadium

• PHOTOS: Take a look back at Honolulu’s rail construction

• PHOTOS: Honolulu Skyline’s first 9 rail stations ready to roll

• Click here to view previous rail coverage.