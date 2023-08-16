Honolulu District Courthouse to be closed due to structural damage

The Honolulu District Courthouse will be closed Thursday following “inadvertent structural damage caused by a contractor working in the building,” the state Judiciary said in a news release today.

The Judiciary said the building, located at 1111 Alakea St., will be closed as a precautionary measure following the structural damage. A necessary structural assessment is ongoing.

“We sincerely apologize for this unplanned closure, but the safety of our court users and staff is paramount,” said First Circuit Chief Court Administrator Lori Okita in a statement. “Individuals with court hearings and trials that have been canceled will be notified of their new court dates.”

The courthouse, or Kauikeaouli Hale, was damaged by a contractor working in the building Tuesday evening.

All Honolulu District Court cases in courtrooms 4B, 7A, 7B, 7D, 10A, 10B, 10C, and 10D will be rescheduled. Non-custody criminal arraignments scheduled in 7D are to continue, the Judiciary said.

Family Court cases scheduled in 8B, 8C, and 8D and new custody matters will be heard at Kaahumanu Hale on Punchbowl Street.

All other matters will be rescheduled.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due on Thursday to Monday.

Hearings or trials that had to be cancelled will be rescheduled to the next available date.