Wahiawa brush fire affecting parts of Schofield Barracks

First responders are fighting a wildfire in Wahiawa that caused a power outage in the area and has prompted the closure of a gate at Schofield Barracks.

The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m., said that the Schofield Barracks’ McNair Gate has been temporarily closed to outbound traffic as firefighters and Army fire crews respond to the fire to the east of Wilikina Road. The McComb gate has been temporarily opened for both inbound and outbound traffic.

The fire has led to an “unscheduled power outage” that is affecting portions of Schofield Barracks, the Army said in an updated post at around 6:40 p.m. Hawaiian Electric technicians are responding and have de-energized the Wahiawa-Waialua line that powers the Castner Substation at Schofield.

Crews are working to contain the fire and also inspect power lines in the affected area.

The Army said there is no threat to people or property, adding that motorists should avoid the area until the fire is contained.