Woman, 20, rescued at top of Koko Head Crater Trail

A 20-year-old woman in a hiking group was rescued at the top of the Koko Head Crater Trail this morning after experiencing a “medical emergency,” the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 9:20 a.m. HFD received a call about the woman, who had been hiking with four other people when she needed assistance.

Fire crews made their way to the top of the trail by foot and made contact with the hiker at just after 9:50 a.m.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was able to fly the woman to a nearby landing zone, and her care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at just after 10 a.m.