comscore Woman, 20, rescued at top of Koko Head Crater Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI STRONG Fund.
Top News

Woman, 20, rescued at top of Koko Head Crater Trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 20-year-old woman in a hiking group was rescued at the top of the Koko Head Crater Trail this morning after experiencing a “medical emergency,” the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 9:20 a.m. HFD received a call about the woman, who had been hiking with four other people when she needed assistance.

Fire crews made their way to the top of the trail by foot and made contact with the hiker at just after 9:50 a.m.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was able to fly the woman to a nearby landing zone, and her care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at just after 10 a.m.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up