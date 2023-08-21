Crews are repairing a water main break in Waimanalo

Crews are currently repairing a 30-inch water main break near 41-305 Kalanianaole Hwy. in Waimanalo between 41-550 Kalanianaole Hwy. and the Oceanic Institute, a Honolulu Board of Water Supply news release said.

The Waimanalo-bound lane on Kalanianaole Highway is closed. Traffic is being contra-flowed in the area, the release said.

BWS said a water wagon is being dispatched for customers affected by the break. Motorists are being asked to use caution in the area for the safety of the crew.