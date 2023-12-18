Mokuleia horse shot with an arrow, police asking for help

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for help in identifying a suspect in the shooting of a Mokuleia horse with an arrow.
Police said the owners found their horse on the ground at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The horse had been shot with an arrow on a farm lot.
The horse had to be euthanized due to the severity of the injury, police said.
Police have opened a first-degree cruelty to animals case.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips may be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
