Mokuleia horse shot with an arrow, police asking for help

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for help in identifying a suspect in the shooting of a Mokuleia horse with an arrow.

Police said the owners found their horse on the ground at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The horse had been shot with an arrow on a farm lot.

The horse had to be euthanized due to the severity of the injury, police said.

Police have opened a first-degree cruelty to animals case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips may be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.