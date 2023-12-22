Grand jury indicts alleged Hilo cult leader on child porn charge

The 18-year-old alleged leader of a satanic, anarchist cult dedicated to the end of humanity was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on a single charge of possession of child pornography.

Kalana Limkin, 18, of Hilo, was targeted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in May after he was “previously identified as an individual involved in the solicitation of child pornography and self-harm imagery from self-identified minors,” according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 14.

Limkin was identified in “numerous” Internet Crimes Against Children Cyber Tipline reports, where he allegedly uploaded “multiple child pornography image files.”

Limkin allegedly confessed to the crime of possessing child pornography and admitted creating the online group “Cultist.” He told FBI agents that his group promotes self-harm and cutting, according to a criminal complaint. He also allegedly admitted asking minor females to “send him nude photographs of themselves.”

If convicted, Limkin faces a mandatory minimum term of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI advises people who believe they may be victims of a similar crime to immediately report it to:

>> The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

>> The FBI Honolulu Field Office 808-566-4300 or 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

>> The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 800-THE-LOST or cybertipline.org.