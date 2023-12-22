Maui police offering cash rewards for tips on illegal fireworks

The Maui Police Department is offering cash rewards for confirmed tips that help officers crack down on illegal fireworks this holiday season.

MPD said it is taking “decisive action to address the escalating concerns surrounding the use of illegal fireworks within our community.”

In addition to enhanced patrols, MPD in a news release said it will be offering cash rewards for information leading to the recovery of illegal fireworks or to the prosecution of individuals using, possessing or distributing illegal fireworks.

An MPD spokeswoman said cash rewards range from $500 to $1,500, depending on the size and scope of the investigation or arrest.

“The use of illegal fireworks not only endangers public safety and property but also affects those who suffer from PTSD, family pets, our kupuna, and those within our community who are recovering from recent events,” said MPD in the release.

MPD reminds the public of the following:

>> It is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit.

>> The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter, or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual to possess, set off, ignite, or cause to explode any aerial device while on the real property.

>> It also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, or a fine of at least $500 and no more than $2,000.

Last year, MPD issued several citations, but made no arrests for illegal fireworks.

Tips on illegal fireworks can be reported to MPD at 808-244-6392.