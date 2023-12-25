comscore Officials say no emergency in Mililani Mauka after siren sounds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Officials say no emergency in Mililani Mauka after siren sounds

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 am
The City and County of Honolulu in a news release said there is no emergency after an outdoor warning siren sounded today in the Mililani Mauka area.

According to the Department of Emergency Management, a siren in Mililani Mauka District Park malfunctioned this morning, causing it to activate.

Technicians are investigating the issue, the department said.

