Fresh pulse keeps high surf advisory in place through Friday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fresh pulse keeps high surf advisory in place through Friday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A high surf advisory remains in place for most north and west shores due to a west-northwest swell today, effective through 6 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says this “fresh pulse” of swell will boost surf along exposed north- and west-facing shoes up to 22 feet today.

The advisory covers the following:

>> North shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui, with surf of 14 to 22 feet.

>> West shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and Lanai, with surf of 10 to 18 feet.

>> West shores of Hawaii island, with surf of 7 to 10 feet.

The breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous at affected shores.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” the advisory says. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

A wind advisory from Wednesday is no longer in effect, and forecasters expect southwest to west winds to ease today as the cold front dissipates near Maui County.

“Expect a general drying trend behind the front and as the lingering moisture from the front diminishes today through the weekend,” forecasters said.

A high wind warning remains in place for Big Isle summits and upper slopes due to west winds of 40 to 60 mph, and localized gusts over 75 mph, through 6 p.m. today.

