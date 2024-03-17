comscore Power outages affect 3.2K customers in Waikiki, Kahala and Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Power outages affect 3.2K customers in Waikiki, Kahala and Kaimuki

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Hawaiian Electric crews are investigating after power outages affecting 2,200 customers in Waikiki and 1,070 customers in the Kahala and Kaimuki areas.

Crews are en route to investigate the outages, according to tweets from Hawaiian Electric.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
No. 2 Long Beach State holds off No. 1 Hawaii

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up