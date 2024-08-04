Tropical Storm Carlotta weakens as Daniel forms in East Pacific

Hurricane Carlotta weakened into a tropical storm as a new storm formed in the Eastern Pacific, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

According to an 8 a.m. update, Carlotta was located about 930 miles west of the southern tip of Baja California packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph as it moves west at 12 mph. Carlotta is expected to continue in the general motion over the next day or two. Carlotta’s forward motion is predicted to gradually slow down as it turns into a remnant low over the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Swells created by Carlotta along the coast of the southern Baja California peninsula are expected to diminish today.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Daniel in the Eastern Pacific is moving north-northeastward.

Daniel was located about 1,500 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it moved north-northeast at 5 mph.

“A faster northeastward motion is forecast later today and Monday, followed by a turn toward the north and northwest on Monday night and Tuesday,” according to the forecast.

Daniel is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

There are no other coastal watches or warnings in effect.