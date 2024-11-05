Flash flood warning issued for island of Kauai

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Kauai, effective until 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

At 8:53 p.m. tonight, radar indicated heavy rain over central and eastern portions of Kauai. The Hanalei River stream gauge jumped to near six feet in the last hour, which typically results in closure of Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei River bridge due to flooding.

Rain was falling at a rate of up to 3 inches per hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork, Wailua Trails, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Hanapepe, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Waimea, Haena and Poipu.

Impacts include flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Public road closures are possible in some areas, and landslides are possible in steep terrain.

“Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry,” said weather officials. “Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.”