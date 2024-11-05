Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Flash flood warning issued for island of Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Kauai, effective until 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

At 8:53 p.m. tonight, radar indicated heavy rain over central and eastern portions of Kauai. The Hanalei River stream gauge jumped to near six feet in the last hour, which typically results in closure of Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei River bridge due to flooding.

Rain was falling at a rate of up to 3 inches per hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork, Wailua Trails, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Hanapepe, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Waimea, Haena and Poipu.

Impacts include flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas.

Public road closures are possible in some areas, and landslides are possible in steep terrain.

“Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry,” said weather officials. “Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide