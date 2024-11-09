Letter: Blocked public benches are waste of tax dollars

News flash: Barricading a bench will not solve the issues of homelessness in Honolulu. These defectively designed benches poorly reflect our community and its values. Infrastructure like this sends the message of cruelty and callousness. We are using our tax dollars on these benches when we could be supporting a more valuable cause. Supporting infrastructure like this is simply putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound.

Pushing the homeless out is only going to force them to sleep elsewhere, and that new place might be cozied up in your front yard.

Sara Marzullo

Diamond Head

