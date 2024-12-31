Woman critically injured, 3 others hurt as crash closes H-1

A 73-year-old woman was critically injured and three other people were hurt in a crash on H-1 that shut down both sides of the freeway near Halawa this afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 2:40 p.m. on the westbound lanes of H-1 freeway. EMS crews treated four patients — a woman and three males.

The woman had “multiple traumatic injuries” and was taken to a hospital in critical condition and a 33-year-old man was treated and transported to a hospital in serious condition, EMS said. The juvenile males were treated at the scene and declined EMS transport.

The crash, which Hawaii News Now reported involved a propane truck, closed both sides of the freeway “near the Aiea off-ramp (exit 13) due to a vehicle collision and spilled load,” according to the state Department of Transportation.

Eastbound lanes were opened at about 4 p.m., and the westbound lanes reopened around 5 p.m., according to DOT.

The closure caused gridlock in surrounding areas as police diverted traffic from the freeway.