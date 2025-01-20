How to watch Trump’s inauguration

Inauguration Day is nearly here. President Joe Biden today will be handing over power to President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

After the day’s ceremonial events, shifted indoors because of cold weather, Trump is expected to sign a series of executive orders. The night will end with inaugural balls.

What time is the inauguration and where is it happening?

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Hawaii time), but the action will start earlier, as the Trumps arrive for morning services at St. John’s Church in Washington.

The swearing-in will now happen inside the Capitol Rotunda. It will be the first time the ceremony has taken place inside since 1985, when Ronald Reagan was inaugurated for his second term. Bitter cold conditions prompted that move, too.

Trump, in announcing the change in plans on Friday, also effectively canceled the traditional parade, noting that guests would be invited to view the inaugural proceedings at the nearby Capital One Arena. He said he would join them there after the ceremony.

How to stream the inauguration and parade

The New York Times will stream the swearing-in ceremony and Trump’s inaugural address, which he’s expected to deliver after he is officially sworn in, on our website and in our app. Our reporters will deliver real-time analysis and an annotated transcript.

Other streaming options:

— Inauguration coverage will be widely available on various news sites, including C-SPAN.org and C-SPAN’s YouTube page. And the inaugural committee will have an official livestream.

— Several digital outfits, including ABC News Live, NBC News Now and CBS News 24/7 will simulcast network coverage and will not require a password. ABC’s coverage will be available on its website or in its app, as will that of NBCNews and CBSNews.

— MSNBC’s coverage, led by anchor Rachel Maddow, will be available on the network’s YouTube channel.

— CNN’s coverage will also be available on the Max streaming service for subscribers, and Fox News will offer some of its coverage on the Fox Nation streaming service, also for subscribers.

— All live coverage from the broadcast and cable news networks will be available on various streaming platforms that offer traditional television channels, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo, but they require subscriptions. Free trials are generally available.

How to watch the inauguration on network television

— Every major cable news station and broadcast network will be in marathon coverage.

— The cable news networks’ coverage will be up and running early in the morning. CNN’s lead crew, helmed by Jake Tapper, goes on the air at 7 a.m. Eastern time, for example. “Fox & Friends” will go on the air at 6 a.m.

— The broadcast networks will all break into special report mode a bit later. David Muir will begin anchoring ABC News’ coverage at 9 a.m. Eastern time, and Norah O’Donnell will lead CBS’ at the same time. Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will anchor NBC’s coverage starting at 10 a.m. The broadcast networks are planning on staying on the air until 4 or 5 p.m. Eastern, depending on how newsy the day gets.

How to follow along with Trump’s signing of executive orders

Trump is expected to head to the Oval Office after the swearing-in, where he has said he’ll begin signing executive orders on issues such as immigration, economic policy and government overhaul. Our reporters will provide live updates and analysis as the orders are signed.

Where to watch the prime-time celebrations

Our reporters will continue to follow the festivities into the night, and our coverage will be live with updates from Washington and beyond.

— The cable news networks will continue with live coverage from the inaugural balls.

— Fox News will have its prime-time anchors stationed in Washington. Jesse Watters show at 8 p.m. Eastern time will be live from the Commander in Chief Ball, and Sean Hannity will broadcast from the Liberty Inaugural Ball at 9 p.m. Fox News’ 10 p.m. show, “Gutfeld!,” will broadcast live from Washington’s DAR Constitution Hall.

— CNN will also have rolling coverage of the inaugural balls, as will several digital outlets.

— The broadcast networks are planning to pivot back to normal prime-time programming at 8 and 9 p.m. ABC and CBS will both have hourlong inauguration specials at 10 p.m.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company