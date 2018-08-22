Closures planned around incoming bad weather

The following closures and postponements have been announced in anticipation of Hurricane Lane:

>> Hawaii island and Maui County courts and facilities are closed through Friday, according to the state Judiciary. The state Supreme Court extended filings and hearings scheduled for that period at 2nd and 3rd Circuit courts to Monday. Hearings canceled due to the closure will be rescheduled. Court employees should not report to work through Friday.

>> All public schools on Maui, Hawaii island, Molokai and Lanai, including charter schools, are closed today until further notice, according to the state Department of Education.

>> All public school interscholastic events are postponed through Sunday, including eight varsity football games on Oahu on Friday and six on Saturday, according to the DOE.

>> All after-school activities and programs and school-related interisland travel for public schools are on hold until the end of the week, the DOE said.

>> Kamehameha Schools’ Hawaii island, Maui and Molokai campuses are closed today until further notice, according to the school.

>> All University of Hawaii operations on Hawaii island and Maui County are closed until further notice, according to UH.

>> UH’s Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational, set for today and Friday, is canceled, UH said. The games will not be rescheduled for the Rainbow Wahine (1-1), who resume play at Saint Mary’s on Aug. 30.

>> Tour boats to the USS Arizona Memorial are suspended and the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center will close until further notice, according to the National Parks Service.

>> Haleakala National Park summit and Kipahulu districts, including the Hosmer Grove Campgrounds, will be closed today until further notice, according to park officials. Entrance gates will be locked, and the park will not open for sunrise viewing on Thursday or Friday morning. All cabin reservations for today, Thursday and Friday have been canceled. For the latest closure information, park visitors can call 572-4400 and press option 2, or check the park website (nps.gov/hale) or Facebook page.

>> Puuhonua o Honaunau and Kalaoko-Honokohau national historical parks are closed until Thursday in anticipation of high surf, heavy wind and rain. Park managers will assess conditions Friday.

>> Camping and lodging in state parks (except those on Kauai) will be canceled, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. State park closures statewide go into effect Thursday morning (except for those on Kauai); Nuuanu Pali State Wayside Park will be closed until further notice to allow removal of previous landslide debris; Haena State Park and Napali Coast State Wilderness Park remain closed due to flooding in April; all Hawaii island and Maui Division of Forestry and Wildlife lands, including forest reserves, natural area reserves, game management areas, wildlife sanctuaries, public hunting areas and Na Ala Hele trails, will close at noon today. For more information, visit hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov.

>> The Pahoa Disaster Recovery Center is closed through Thursday; officials will “re-evaluate conditions on Friday morning to determine if it safe to re-open,” according to a statement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

>> Young Brothers has canceled sailings for the remainder of the week, and Young Brothers ports statewide will not be accepting cargo.