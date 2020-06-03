Letters: Americans frustrated, fed up with injustice; Earth bigger than TMT poll; Vacation rentals could help economic recovery

America is in flames once again. There are many good reasons not only for this nation, but the whole world, to be in the flames of a just, peaceful and intellectual revolution.

Watching the protests and violence is the distress call of the day. Without question, we as Americans are fed up and frustrated with this sad state, where basic human values of mutual respect, aspirations of equality, freedom and happiness are endangered. To be able to live and think freely with mutual respect is our basic need.

Every generation has had its times of challenges. The time to rise has once again arrived. The average person, especially of any color, is oppressed and poor, with little hope of respect and peace while the world is making strides in innovations in every field, including science and technology. The greed, bigotry and lack of vision in the nation’s political infra- structure have failed us miserably.

We need another soul like Mahatma Gandhi or Martin Luther King Jr. before we are engulfed in total civil disarray. Do not wait until then. Wake up and get involved.

Birendra Huja

Kuliouou

America’s history is steeped in racism

Unfortunately, it is a sad commentary that racism in America is never really ever going to go away. It’s part of the DNA of this nation.

This problem has been ongoing since Martin Luther King Jr. and those before him, as well as the opportunists who come out to use these righteous protests to loot and burn.

Maybe one day!

Craig Kutsunai

Kaimuki

Trump is a president presiding over civil war

President Donald Trump often compares himself favorably to Abraham Lincoln. He was tickled pink to learn that Lincoln was a Republican, as is Trump. Trump actually seemed astonished to learn that Lincoln was a Republican — and the first Republican president at that.

Trump considers himself a wartime president. We know all too well that Lincoln was also a wartime president; unfortunately, his war was the Civil War. The comparison is all too frightening today as it appears that Trump, too, will be remembered as a civil war president.

Lincoln was re-elected during his Civil War. Let’s pray that Trump is not as successful in his re-election bid.

Miles Baidack

Hawaii Kai

Duty to care for Earth bigger than TMT poll

Eo Mauna Kea!

“Support grows for TMT on Hawaii island, statewide poll says” (Star- Advertiser, May 28): Respectfully, I disagree, and so do many others.

We know how accurate polling is: Just look who is in the White House. It’s not solely about economics and jobs: Get it? It’s about making a stand for sacred land.

Yes. The practice of caring and protecting the aina is what protecting Mauna Kea has been about. This pandemic has shone a bright light on what is more important than ever — respect for the indigenous traditions of caring for the Earth and its resources. This is what is needed at this time, not a business-as-usual, anthropocentric view that somehow humans are in charge.

Humans have despoiled and desecrated. Sacred conduct, care for the land, are what she tells us we must stand for.

Meleanna Meyer

Makiki

‘Protectors’ should focus on real threat at Puuloa

Polls show two-thirds of citizens favor the Thirty Meter Telescope (“Support grows for TMT on Hawaii island, statewide poll says,” Star- Advertiser, May 28).

Anyone who has read of Hawaiian royalty’s love of progress would not doubt an enlightened alii support for TMT. And yet telescope construction is faced with resistance from so-called “protectors of the aina” — a massive contradiction, a hysterical denial of our state’s, our nation’s, and the world’s betterment.

I would challenge these “protectors” to defend against an actual attack on our aina, an attack on the shoreline of Puuloa. There are plans to hammer 2,000 feet of piled-steel seawall, destroying the coral along the shore of the Puuloa Rifle Range, to offset sand erosion likely caused by the construction of T-groins along the entrance to Pearl Harbor.

The groins created beautiful beaches for the commercial rentals that replaced Iroquois Point Naval Housing, but caused a tradewind eddy that stole sand from the rifle range at the very head of Puuloa. Driving a seawall into that shoreline is tantamount to chopping off the head of Puuloa, compounding a foolish mistake with a potential catastrophe.

Scott G. Gier

Ewa Beach

Vacation rentals could help economic recovery

The decision to close down tourism will have a devastating impact on the economy for decades. The loss in tax revenue from tourism likely will increase property and general excise taxes, and state income taxes.

Oahu will suffer the most. A recent AirDNA study reported new bookings at Airbnb and Expedia’s Vrbo more than doubled from 916,000 the week of April 5, to 2.08 million the week of May 18. It also found visitors favor rental homes instead of hotels, with the increased chances of running into people in lobbies, among other concerns. Unfortunately private rentals on Oahu are no longer an option; the mayor and City Council have shut down the vacation rental industry.

Honolulu’s vacation rental industry could have played a critical role in our economic recovery by attracting tourists to the island. These tourists would have supported local attractions, shops and restaurants and their rent would have been taxed at 14% — income desperately needed by the state.

When we go to the polls in November, we can no longer select leaders who make politically expedient decisions. We need wise, smart, tough elected officials who bring business acumen to the table — not career politicians.

Deborah M. Hyde

Hauula

