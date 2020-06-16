Letters: Ige should be actively cheerleading recovery; Bring back Superferry; Let’s order private cars off the road

We need a cheerleader for a governor. We have none.

Gov. David Ige opens up the economy as if he’s doing us a favor. But where is the positive, encouraging, promotional support? Even New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rode the subways in New York City on the first day of reopening businesses.

Ige should be at a small business buying something, anything, on the day they open. Sit down and have a plate lunch somewhere. He should be at the airport to greet passengers as they come and go on their interisland travel. He should support the opening of the economy instead of just paying it lip service.

We know how to stay safe. Does he care what happens to the small businesses, and their employees, that are the backbone of our economy and owned for years by those he serves? Stay safe, governor, wherever you may be.

John Lopinto

Kailua

Ditch political conflicts, start working for public

When will the dysfunction of our elected leaders end in favor of timely and effective policy? Legislators mercilessly badger testifiers, creating a toxic and unproductive environment for information gathering.

Gov. David Ige and DBEDT Director Mike McCartney refuse to cooperate with legislators, citing the bad behavior. Lt. Gov. Josh Green continually offers ideas as if he’s an outsider in the decision-making process.

In the meantime, businesses continue to fail and citizens are further pushed toward poverty. My request to our elected leaders is that they put aside the hostile acrimony and embrace their duty as civil servants. Create policy now that benefits the people of Hawaii!

Kevin Lui

Kuliouou

Bring back Superferry and replace Young Bros.

It is appalling to hear that Young Brothers is seeking federal and state aid to save the company (“Young Brothers lays out dwindling-cash predicament,” Star-Advertiser, June 3). How is it possible for the primary interisland transporter of goods to lose money? It sounds like mismanagement, as the state Public Utilities Commmission also is questioning their rate increase request.

Young Brothers was an opponent of the Superferry. The Superferry transported vehicles and cargo plus people. We should have a state and private partnership to bring back the Superferry to take the place of Young Brothers.

Ku‘ulei Mata

Pearl City

Modify container policy to improve operations

While I’m not familiar with Young Brothers’ finances and rate increase requests, I am generally familiar with their terminal operations.

The Public Utilities Commission’s requirement that Young Brothers (YB) accept LCL (less than container load) cargo adds very significant costs to YB’s terminal operating costs. For example, if a shipper want to ship a box of tomatoes, a longshoreman must receive and account for the box, stow it, discharge it, and finally, deliver it. This has to be wildly cost-prohibitive. Matson stopped accepting LCL shipments in the early 1980s as costs far outweighed freight collected.

There is a solution: Freight forwarders. LCL shippers would drop off their cargo at the forwarder, the forwarder can load a full (or partial) container and have YB ship it. When the container gets to its destination, the shipper can pick up the cargo at the freight forwarder’s place of business. This is exactly how LCL cargo moves from the mainland to Hawaii now. Neither Matson nor PASHA would accept a box of tomatoes!

Peter Burns

Kaneohe

Deceased voter still getting ballot materials

There was a time when a registered voter in Hawaii was dropped from the rolls when the person, for whatever reason, failed to vote in a general election. To be reinstated as a voter, the person had to re-register. Apparently, this has not been the practice for some time.

I have a friend who, for the past 12 years, has repeatedly advised the state elections office of her late husband’s demise, but she continues to receive election materials addressed to him — the latest being the recently issued “signature confirmation” card. This is most distressing to her and to a number of us.

When the final votes are counted, some people still don’t believe in reincarnation.

Theone Vredenburg

Makiki

An idea: Let’s order private cars off the road

Emergency proclamations give officials almost unlimited power. In 2018 there were 117 Hawaii automobile-related deaths. The COVID-19 virus has killed 17.

Let’s proclaim, “No private cars on the road.” Cars are a larger killer. Without declared objectives, we nearly euthanized our economy. Hawaii went from having the fifth-lowest unemployment rate to the third-highest (behind Nevada and Michigan).

Did closing the border preserve as many lives as taking cars off the road could? Tennessee, Oregon and Utah all had COVID-19 death rates lower than our highway death rate. They didn’t quarantine.

The Aloha State is alone in considering ankle monitors for visitors and soliciting informants to assist in criminalizing park-goers, dog walkers and ocean swimmers. Yes, if we accept COVID-19 risks like cars we’ll see more COVID-19 cases, but probably fewer deaths than the random slaughter from automobiles.

Jeff Kuhn

Kula, Maui

Smaller, safer economy is better than none

Let us hope that interisland travel only is good enough until a vaccine is found. Otherwise we face another lockdown and a repeat of this pandemic.

Some of us can still pay our mortgages and bills. Those who cannot could ask their mortgagors to freeze their mortgages and repay them on the back end. Our governor should be able to work something out.

Once the restrictions are lifted, we locals will start using the hotels, beaches and other infrastructure. A smaller but safer economy is better than none. Our ohana will take care of each other once the fear of the pandemic is secured. Let’s all take a vacation and be safe!

Spencer Miura

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter