Letters: Explain state’s priorities for giving vaccinations; Justices made right call on Trump’s tax returns; HPD doesn’t seem to need more officers

Kudos to AARP Hawaii’s Keali‘i Lopez for emphasizing the need for prioritization of kupuna for COVID-19 vaccinations (“Prioritize older adults for vaccinations,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 21).

Both Connecticut and Maine are prioritizing the vaccinations based on age, respectively, for those 55 or 50 and older. Age is the most defining risk factor for death and hospitalization. People over 50 account for about 95% of deaths both in Hawaii and in the nation, and have a 25% to 80% higher chance of hospitalization than younger people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hawaii has had a rocky rollout of the vaccines and is still working on those 75 and over. The next group, 65 and over, and persons with underlying conditions, includes nearly half a million people.

How many kupuna have been vaccinated compared to younger workers? We need a clear explanation of how the state is prioritizing those most likely to be hospitalized or even die from COVID-19.

Barbara J. Service

Waialae-Kahala

Those waiting for vaccine may protest

At 68, I have been waiting my turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After the 75-year-olds, I thought I would be next. Now I hear incarcerated prisoners are getting vaccinated before me.

You keep having different groups cut in the line. Some of us have been staying at home for months waiting to get out into the fresh air, visit friends and be able to hug them again. Because we are the silent majority you don’t hear us, but we are watching and taking names.

We want to go to restaurants and help the economy. Without a vaccine, would I want to sit in a 100% full restaurant, especially if the push to make money affects the 6 feet of separation? So, Hawaii, what has happened to my age group?

It is said that the squeaky wheel gets the grease. Well, maybe my age group should start squeaking loudly!

Vicki Franco

Manoa

Show daily number of COVID-19 vaccinations

Every day the Star-Advertiser prints the “Coronavirus Coverage” column listing the number of cases by county, deaths and active cases. Now that the number of cases is declining, a more important number to readers is the number of vaccinations, both the total statewide and by county.

We hear that the rising number of people vaccinated could be a contributing factor to the decline in the number of cases. This makes the number of vaccinations all the more important.

Eileen Glaholt

Kaneohe

Justices made right call on Trump’s tax returns

I’m glad that the U.S. Supreme Court finally denied former President Donald J. Trump’s request to shield his tax returns (“Justices deny Trump’s last bid to shield taxes,” Star Advertiser, Feb. 23). Trump had steadfastly fought against their release to the Manhattan prosecutors and others. Why, if there was no wrongdoing?

In 2016, he indicated that he would release his tax returns. I was wary that he would. During the course of his presidency, he nominated three to the Supreme Court. They were confirmed. I’m grateful that they, and the other justices, did not side with Trump. They ruled by the law and what is right, not to pay back a favor to the former president, as he probably was hoping.

Unfortunately, most elected Republicans in Congress and the Senate side blindly with Trump when they know better, since they do not want to fall out of his favor.

Kudos to the Supreme Court justices, especially the three Trump nominated. Trump’s tax records now will be pored over by competent people. May the truth be forthcoming on Trump’s past financial matters.

Lawrence M.O. Chun

Kailua

Public shouldn’t pay student’s voluntary debt

It seems that the Democrats are making a concerted effort to mitigate or cancel student loan debt. President Joe Biden, as part of his platform, promised a $50,000 student loan cancellation, which he now has scaled back to $10,000.

Loan cancellation is based on mitigating the stifling debt’s effects on our economy. One of the main points everyone is missing is that the debtor received value for his voluntary debt in the form of an education in a field voluntarily chosen. Now the debtor wants the debt mitigated or forgiven because of the economic constraints caused by the debt on the debtor and/or the non-beneficial use of the education.

The loan and the education were the choice of the debtor. Now the debtor wants us to pay for his or her mistake. Everyone wants a free ride as long as they don’t have to pay.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

HPD doesn’t seem to need more officers

Why not do some investigative reporting to delve into current staffing at the Honolulu Police Department?

Whenever I drive around town, even the smallest incident (a homeless person, for instance) seems to attract at least three cruisers, sometimes five cars. The morning “break” in my area, Hobron Lane, draws at least five police officers.

More staffing? Give me a break. All the vehicles are brand new, high end, and the overtime, the beach buggies. And we pay for all this? How about some money for better roads, instead? Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz Highway are Third World. Write about this stuff. Ever look at the Ala Wai boat harbor? It’s a disgrace.

Wes Brandt

Waikiki

