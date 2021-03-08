Letters: Society needs to pay attention to child abuse; Officials fail to protect most COVID-vulnerable; Republican leaders don’t care about you

I spent most of my career working in child protection. I understand fully why people are shocked and disturbed by the recent death of a toddler (“Father of Kytana Ancog admits hitting and shaking toddler, giving body to acquaintance, Honolulu police say,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17).

Several people have written focusing on punishment of the abuser. I always felt that society doesn’t want to know abuse happened and thus the social programs are vastly underfunded.

There are three usual reactions about child protection: Staff do too much or too little, but the larger group is apathetic about children services.

The social safety net and services for families and children have never been big priorities for our society. Abusers are responsible for their behavior, but the rest of society shares in each tragedy for our short attention span and lack of involvement.

Sara Marshall

Aiea

In battle for beaches, rich, powerful win again

Thanks to Sophie Cocke for her continuous reporting on “Paradise Lost” and the mismanagement of our eroding beaches (“Hawaii’s Land Board cracks down on illegal seawalls,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 23).

The rich and powerful win again as our local government retreats once more. Where are all of the people who took a stand on Mauna Kea? Are the beaches not as sacred as the mountains?

Randy Lau

Kaneohe

Will TMT protesters eschew violence?

As our political leaders start seeking compromise when there is none regarding the Thirty Meter Telescope (what part of “no” do they not understand?), have we learned anything during the interim?

Yes. TMT protesters and the U.S. Capitol insurrectionists are identical. The white culture of the “patriots” is threatened; for the kia‘i, their race. “Stop the Steal” is their mutual cry. Both are firmly rooted in conservative religion, don’t accept legal outcomes, are intolerant, and reject Western science. Both support violence.

Wait! Wrong! Kapu Aloha is peaceful! So were the insurrectionists, until they weren’t. We who want the telescope have a significant aversion to physically removing the protesters. Since they declare there is no accommodation regarding TMT, does that, as firmly, mean no violence as well?

If so, let us begin construction after we, with love, put them to the highway’s side. If their answer hedges in the same manner as our former president did, be assured Kapu Aloha wears sheep’s clothing.

Peter Charlot

Volcano, Hawaii island

Officials fail to protect most COVID-vulnerable

Kudos to Craig Meyers, Dr. Michael Ling, Randy Havre and Les Murashige for alerting the general public to the failure of governor, lieutenant governor and state Health Department director to follow the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation to vaccinate everyone 65 and older weeks ago.

Instead, they have chosen to vaccinate the so-called “essential workers.” The term appears highly subjective given the fact this group includes most people at the state Capitol, teachers who are not in the classrooms, young people and other state workers who request to be deemed essential purely for vaccination purposes.

Also by their silence, other politicians appear complicit in the state’s decision, including state senators and representatives, the mayor and members of the City Council.

These officials and politicians may have forsaken and forgotten our vulnerable 65 and older age group. However, come election time you can be sure, we will not forget about their folly.

Richard Ernest

Hawaii Kai

Republican leaders don’t care about you

Republican supporters: Don’t want any of those liberal socialist policies or programs? OK, we’ll get rid of Social Security and Medicare, as they are socialism. You’re on your own now.

You want to stop people from those “****hole countries” from coming here? OK, you need to convince your children and grandchildren to take subpar-wage jobs in the fields, picking strawberries and lettuce. Don’t want them out in the sun all day, hunched over? Check the meatpacking plants. They have openings, given that a number of workers have died or become permanently disabled due to COVID-19.

Can’t support the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion relief bill that will help people and cities survive? No minimum wage increase? Want another massive tax break for corporations because you believe in the trickle-down theory?

OK, pull up a chair and get comfortable, because you’re going to have a long, long, long wait. If anything does happen to trickle down on you, it’s only corporate America and Republicans in Congress expressing how they feel about you.

Violet E. Horvath

Nuuanu

Washrooms should not be gender-neutral

Really? Do we really want equality? Do we realize that equality will open the doors of washrooms to anyone who says they are female, to join our daughters, granddaughters and mothers?

Of course now they look like and dress like women. Do we want to guarantee their right to use the same facilities as people who were born female, places once considered safe for girls, now inhabited by people who not too long ago were men?

If so, won’t we be forcing other males to be outcasts? No, we don’t want to be unfair — we must then pass another bill to allow any person, male or female, to use the same facilities. Does this really mean equality, or is it turning things upside down?

I for one am calling on my representatives and senators to vote no for this kind of “equality,” and I certainly beg you to open your eyes and ears and let your elected officials know that you feel the same way.

Rosalie Tadda

Mililani

