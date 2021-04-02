Letters: Fault parents, smugglers for migrant kids’ woes; Mitigate tourism impact before it’s too late; Nareit Hawaii should support tax disclosure

As the daughter of parents who had to flee their homeland during World War II, I sympathize with the plight of refugees. I realize that there are no easy solutions, but I do not understand why there is all this criticism about overcrowded facilities for unaccompanied children in U.S. border facilities.

Where is the outrage at parents who send their children on a perilous journey by themselves? Are they hoping their children will be able to sponsor the rest of the family once they are allowed to stay in the United States?

Where is the outrage at the human smugglers who benefit from their criminal activities? Where is the outrage at South American countries who funnel these migrants through until they become a problem the U.S. is expected to solve?

Brigitte Visser

Kaneohe

Founders didn’t foresee today’s powerful guns

I more than cringe at Don Clark’s letter (“Personal gun ownership protects against tyranny,” Star-Advertiser, March 30). The writer argues that we should be able to freely obtain and use firearms and contends that cars, boats and people “also kill people.”

Hawaii’s laws regulating the ownership and use of high-capacity and high-velocity handguns, long guns, shotguns, rapid-fire AR-15s and other military-style weapons are not violations of the Second Amendment.

Does anyone honestly believe that our Founding Fathers, 231 years ago, foresaw today’s mass shootings, wanton carnage and deaths by these weapons of mass destruction under the guise of a “well-regulated militia”?

We need stronger and wiser firearms registration laws and enforcement.

John Hoshibata

Mililani

Educate public on role of Prince Jonah Kuhio

I would like to echo the sentiments of Clifford Murakami (“Prince Kuhio ignored on his annual holiday,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 30).

Hawaii was a united and independent kingdom for nearly a century before American settlers conspired with visiting Marines to overthrow the monarchy — an act of treachery leading to annexation. Had that not happened, Prince Jonah Kuhio may have become king upon the death of Hawaii’s last sovereign, Queen Liliuokalani.

Instead, he reconciled himself to Hawaii’s fate and went on to serve 20 years as the islands’ elected delegate to Congress. He founded the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, was responsible for the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, and introduced the first bill to give Hawaii statehood. March 26 of this year was the prince’s 150th birthday.

It is often said that those who fail to remember their history are doomed to repeat it. We have, today, numerous sources of information on current events. The print media is ideally equipped to keep our past alive and to help us learn from it. I hope that the Star-Advertiser will give this a higher priority in the future.

Don Armstrong

Waikiki

Mitigate tourism impact before it’s too late

While there were few bright spots during the pandemic, these did include: uncrowded beaches for kama- aina to enjoy; family surf sessions with the ability to catch more frequent breaks; cleaner waters and healthier reefs; and exploring areas of Oahu, such as Waikiki, that my family and I avoided in the past due to overcrowding.

While I understand the dependency upon tourists to drive the local economy and create jobs, our government had more than a year to explore and implement ways to mitigate the impact large numbers of tourists have upon the environment and local culture, as well as the destructive overcrowding of the land and ocean.

Was there any thought regarding these issues prior to welcoming visitors back with the goal of returning to pre-pandemic numbers?

We had, and (barely) still have, a golden opportunity to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly approach to tourism. Please consider these issues before it’s too late.

John Misailidis

Manoa

Nareit Hawaii should support tax disclosure

Gladys Quinto Marrone has made it more than clear that Nareit Hawaii’s math is correct because the source is Department of Taxation (DOTAX) — without an honest discussion of the various assumptions used. Nareit Hawaii also ignores the fact that even DOTAX agrees that requiring real estate investment trusts (REITs) to disclose more detailed information would help DOTAX paint a fuller picture of REIT effects on Hawaii’s economy.

This is like Groundhog Day: the same conversation happening year after year as Nareit Hawaii does everything it can to intentionally obscure information that should be publicly available.

If Marrone is so sure of her figures, why not agree to the reporting requirements bill? It sounds like a win for REITs and a great way to end this ongoing conversation.

Support House Bill 286 HD 1 if you also are over this deja vu scenario.

Catherine Lee

Chinatown

Slashing the budget, but saving sea urchins?

Your article on our state budget gave me a good laugh (“Budget eliminates hundreds of positions,” Star- Advertiser, March 30).

First, I was appalled that we have $50 million in a fund for tobacco prevention. But then I read that state and federal funds would help restore some planned cuts to some services and programs, “such as Hawaii Sex Abuse Treatment Center, HIV services, reproductive health care, tuberculosis prevention and the protection of sea urchins.”

Well, bless the sea urchins.

Shirley Hasenyager

Kailua

