Letters: Not enough information on Bikeshare’s finances; Declare pandemic ended and move on; Obey police instructions to avoid further tragedy

I have read the many Bikeshare Hawaii articles over the past couple of weeks with great interest, but also with some doubt (“Bikeshare Hawaii director says Biki on brink of going under,” Star-Advertiser, May 7).

Stories mentioned $2 million in startup funds from the city and state, free space usage from city, and the numbers and percentage of use over the years.

What I haven’t seen are Bikeshare Hawaii’s profit and loss numbers. By making no reference to Bikeshare Hawaii’s ability to sustain itself, you significantly undermine its credibility and my inclination to be supportive of the business.

Jim Newman

Waianae

Lack of appreciation for what teachers do

Ouch: Waking up and reading “Volcanic Ash” on Mother’s Day, the Sunday after Teacher Appreciation Week, felt like a slap in the face (“Legislature used COVID aid to help well-off stay that way,” Star-Advertiser, May 9). The column exemplifies the lack of appreciation for teachers and the work we do.

I could respond by explaining why teachers were speaking out about the actions of their bosses, the concerns we have about the working environment, the challenges of developing distance-learning curricula, and the myriad ways we have stepped up to meet the needs of all our students. But why bother? He made it clear he has no interest in hearing me “whine.”

Shannon Kaaa

Aiea

Divide infrastructure plan into several parts

It’s very nice to hear that some senators from both parties have expressed willingness to engage in a bipartisan negotiation on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. This is a sharp departure from the previous administration, in which legislative process was dominated by partisan division and debates have become a forum of shouting matches branding opponents as evil. I hope this gesture will resurrect the spirit of togetherness.

But negotiations can only produce positive results if both sides are willing to accept changes in their respective demands. Hence, to enhance the possibility of reaching a consensus deal, senators should address the plan on a piecemeal basis, focusing only on the traditional elements of an infrastructure. The “non-infrastructure” part of the plan should be negotiated separately.

Economists agree that Biden’s plan is a job-creation engine for blue-collar workers. For this reason, Congress (hopefully in a bipartisan fashion) needs to pass the infrastructure bill without delay to help the poor and middle working class, who are the backbone of our economy.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

Declare pandemic ended and move on

Let’s declare the COVID-19 pandemic over and move on.

All vulnerable populations are now vaccinated. Hospital capacity is fine. The infection continues to smolder like the flu, and nobody knows when it will be gone. It’s now endemic.

Emergency orders last 30 days and may be extended another 30. As such, emergency COVID-19 restrictions expired one year ago. These restrictions are the product of executive fiat, not legislation. We fought the Revolutionary War to free ourselves from such tyranny.

People can still wear a mask, socially distance and stay home if they like. Let’s declare the pandemic over and start acting like free Americans again.

Rhoads E. Stevens

Hawaii Kai

Pearl Harbor path needs bridge over stream

The Pearl Harbor trail/bike path cleanup on April 24 was a fun and productive community event well supported by city and Honolulu Police Department crews (“Hundreds clean up trash near bike path along Pearl Harbor,” Star-Advertiser, April 24).

Mark Ladao’s story and Craig Kojima’s pictures accurately conveyed the spirit of the event. However, the last sentence about connecting to Leeward deserves a qualification.

For years, the path has needed a pedestrian and bike bridge over the Waikele Stream to really link up to the Leeward Bikeway. According to the state Department of Transportation website, a notice to proceed was issued to Grace Pacific on March 11, 2020, for the Leeward Bikeway. The website currently reports no scope available and 0.1% complete but with $11.6 million funding and estimated end date April 18, 2022.

I must say that I am disappointed with the lack of progress by the state. Let’s see some action, starting with an appropriate, modest bridge for bikes and people.

Daniel C. Smith

Pearl City

Obey police instructions to avoid further tragedy

I wish you had put the two well-written letters by Robert Cravalho and Li Noa on the front page instead of more gun drama (“Rush to judgment on Nuuanu shooting?”, “Teenagers need guidance, mentoring,” Star-Advertiser, April 25).

People behaving badly and not following directions shouted by police are getting shot. Stop acting badly and follow directions. Let the investigations continue without all the hype.

In the case of Iremamber Sykap, Noa nails it, in my opinion. Where were the role models and parenting? And yes, Micronesians need and should have representation on the Honolulu Police Commission.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi should stay out of the search for the next Honolulu police chief. It would look like “business as usual” and the good ol’ boy network.

Kudos to Chief Susan Ballard, who inherited the Kealoha clown act, for starters. She was a breath of fresh air.

Debbie Aldrich

Haleiwa

