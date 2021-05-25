Windward Mall again offering free COVID-19 rapid tests on Wednesday

The Hawaii Department of Health is once again offering free COVID-19 rapid testing on Wednesday at Windward Mall, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

A total of 150 free tests will be available to residents and visitors of all ages from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Windward Mall in Kaneohe, 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Testing will be done in the parking lot near the old Sears store. Parking is free.

Two free COVID-19 testing events were held earlier this month at the mall due to recent outbreaks linked to a youth football tournament and performing arts center on Oahu.

The Health Department is holding this free testing event so that people know they are COVID-19 free before or after getting together with friends and family for graduation and Memorial Day events.

“A year ago, COVID-19 led to canceled graduation ceremonies and Memorial Day remembrances,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “This year, we ask for your continued caution in keeping our communities safe.”

Test results will be available within 15 minutes, but the appointments can take at least 30 minutes to complete. Test results from this testing site, however, are not valid for use in the state’s Hawaii Safe Travels program.

Those interested should bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Walk-ins will be accepted.

To request an appointment time, email hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com.

More information on COVID-19, including where to get vaccinated, is available at hawaiicovid19.com/health-information.