Letters: No UH games for locals while tourists hit beach; People have the right to not choose vaccine; ‘Smart house’ facilities can help ALS patients

So fully vaccinated and masked locals are not allowed into the open-air Clarence T.C. Ching Complex to support our University of Hawaii Warriors football team for six home games (“University of Hawaii’s most popular fall sports will not have fans in attendance for their home openers,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 21). Seriously, six dates.

But 15,000 to 20,000 unmasked and probably untested incoming tourists can take up every square inch of sand at open-air Waikiki Beach seven days a week, 365 days a year. What?

This is not about the tourists. We need them to support our economy. This is about the double standard. Why are we locals being locked down while everyone else walks the streets free and clear?

The governor and mayor want to shut down open-air events for locals, fine. Then shut down open-air beaches and all other open-air venues for everyone. It’s all about safety, right?

They won’t. We locals get screwed again. Yes, I am fully vaccinated.

Joey Ayres

Kaimuki

Ige committed to health, safety of Hawaii’s people

Richard Borreca said Gov. David Ige can be indecisive (“Gov. Ige’s handling of COVID-19 hobbled by indecision, inadequate staffers,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Aug. 22).

I’m not going to disagree with Borreca’s assessment. Let’s look at what Ige is not. Ige is not using the pandemic as a political tool to run for governor. Ige is not siding with businesses over the health and safety of the general public. Ige is not opposing mask mandates and opening everything up to please supporters of a former president.

Ige has led Hawaii to one of the most successful vaccination rollouts in the country. Ige is not indecisive about his commitment to the health and safety of the people of Hawaii. Stay safe.

Roy Kamisato

Niu Valley

Anti-vaccine protests hit all-time low for Hawaii

I was dismayed to read that Lt. Gov. Josh Green has been treated so poorly by protesters who feel that being unmasked during these times is their right (“Fights over COVID rules take frightening turn,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 22).

The fact that he was yelled at, had strobe lights directed at apartment units, had flyers with his photo and the words “Jew” and “fraud” plastered around the neighborhood, is an all-time low for Hawaii and the way we choose to express our differences. Kudos to Green for being so calm and courageous as he tries to do the difficult job of lowering the numbers, which have become shockingly high in the last few weeks.

I suggest that the anti-vaxxers make an appointment with Green and speak with him at his office. I am confident that some kind of understanding and resolution can be reached if we cast aside the name-calling and treat each other with respect.

Melissa Otaguro

Waikiki

People have the right to not choose vaccine

I’m a lifeguard, and I believe in having a choice in getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

The mayor announced a vaccine mandate on city workers without giving us the right to negotiate the details. We deserve to exercise our rights, while we continue throughout this pandemic to protect our beaches that the mayor encourages everyone to visit.

With the mandate requiring all city workers to be vaccinated, unless there is a medical or religious exemption, we aren’t even given the option of regular testing like state and private employees have.

We can’t afford to have lifeguards and other first responders leave or be terminated. As public workers, we have a responsibility to protect our communities and keep residents and visitors safe.

If we all work together, I believe we can develop a plan that protects everyone’s health and safety while at the same time respects workers’ rights and voices.

Bryan Phillips

President, HGEA Bargaining Unit 15

Haleiwa

We should be united, like our Little Leaguers

Except regarding my father-in-law, an umpire and very good friend as a team member in Williamsport, Penn., long ago, I am not a baseball fan per se. But I totally respect the importance of character-building and bonding among all involved, including the team moms.

I continue to watch the Little League World Series with great interest, solely because of how the players, parents, grandparents and coaches represent the aloha spirit in playing and supporting the youth, along with the ESPN local interviews (“Honolulu does it again, responding to adversity to beat Nebraska at the Little League World Series,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 23).

With all the players coming from private or public island schools, they are always able to gel into a cohesive unit no matter what differences or hardships they bear, especially in the circumstances we are all enduring now.

We must come together as our young players have. What a bright spot they bring into our presently stressful life!

Byron Kaneshiro

Wahiawa

‘Smart house’ facilities can help ALS patients

Well before COVID-19, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) indiscriminately affected people of all ages, genders and nationalities in Hawaii. Because COVID-19 numbers are higher, they get much more attention.

The ALS Foundation of Hawaii (ALSFH) has been working relentlessly to help establish an ALS residence “smart house” on Oahu for better, specialized care of ALS patients, so they won’t face a bleak existence in a skilled nursing facility, usually three to a room, staring at the ceiling and waiting to die (“A better nursing home,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, Aug. 4).

It will take community effort to alleviate the dire living circumstances for our unfortunate island ALS ohana. It can start with an ALS “smart house” residence and fresh thinking to adopt other care systems, such as the ALS Residence Initiative, The Green House Project and Eden Alternative.

Katherine O’Connor

ALSFH board member

Liliha

