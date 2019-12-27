20 most-read stories on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser website

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s most-read stories of 2019 reflected our readers’ interest in local personalities. From Punahou School graduate Michelle Wie tying the knot to the corruption trial of Honolulu power couple Louis and Katherine Kealoha, readers took an interest in the highs and lows of Hawaii’s renowned.

Readers also gravitated toward success stories in the islands, such as the first Filipino Army National Guard general officer in Hawaii, a local restaurateur’s retirement after a long career, and a hiker’s rescue after she went missing for weeks in a forest.

If you missed any of these news stories in 2019, catch up on your reading now.

20. Tropical Storm Erick passes south of Big Island, as Flossie heads toward Central Pacific

Two tropical storms lined up for a potential hit of the islands, but veered away and instead delivered rain and high surf to the islands.

19. Louis and Katherine Kealoha, 2 co-defendants found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction

In one of the largest public corruption cases in Hawaii’s history, former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, were found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

18. University of Hawaii slotback is kicked off team

One of the Mountain West Conference’s top returners got booted from the University of Hawaii football team.

17. Hurricane Juliette forms in East Pacific but expected to weaken later this week

Another cyclone formed in the Pacific with the potential to impact Hawaii.

16. Golfer Michelle Wie weds, shares photos of Beverly Hills wedding

Punahou School alumna Michelle Wie announced her marriage to Jonnie West on her Instagram account.

15. Giant great white shark thrills divers off Oahu

Watch the viral video of a local diver swimming with a great white shark off Oahu.

14. Pearl Harbor sailor who killed 2 and himself is identified

Additional details came to light in the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting that resulted in the death of two male civilian employees.

13. Kauai protesters block visitors from entering Kuhio Highway into Ha‘ena State Park

Kuhio Highway on Kauai was briefly closed by protesters in June to stop tourists from entering.

12. Beth Chapman says closure of Da Kine Bail Bonds allows fans to ‘get a piece of history’

Beth Chapman shared the challenges of moving Da Kine Bail Bonds and battling throat cancer.

11. Soldier becomes first Filipino general officer in Hawaii Army National Guard

A Farrington High School graduate became a general officer in the Army National Guard.

10. Kauai expected to sink into 40s overnight; Oahu to see 50s

Hawaii residents bundled up as winter weather descended upon the islands.

9. Missing Maui hiker Amanda Eller found alive after more than 2 weeks

A 35-year-old physical therapist and yoga instructor got lost for more than two weeks in an upcountry Maui forest.

8. Alleged ‘extreme cyberstalker’ from Hawaii waives extradition to Utah

A Hawaii man was accused of sending unwanted food deliveries, repairs and even prostitutes to a Utah family.

7. Family, friends, fans bid farewell to reality-TV star Beth Chapman in waters off Waikiki

Fans gathered in Waikiki to say goodbye to reality TV star Beth Chapman.

6. Hawaii surfing legend Sunny Garcia in intensive care

Hundreds of Sunny Garcia’s fans and friends took to social media to pray for his survival.

5. Hawaii restaurateur ends 43-year career, sells 2 restaurants

A veteran Hawaii restaurateur retired after many decades in the restaurant business.

4. Honolulu police arrest suspect for allegedly stealing man’s wallet in Chinatown

A video camera captured a suspect allegedly stealing the wallet of an elderly man who was paying for fish in Chinatown.

3. California man, 65, dies after Kaanapali shark attack

A California man swimming off Maui became Hawaii’s first fatal shark attack victim in four years.

2. ‘Dog’ and Beth Chapman closing Da Kine Bail Bonds

The Chapmans announced the closing of their Queen Emma Street store.

1. Beth Chapman resting at home after emergency surgery

Reality TV star Beth Chapman was recovering at home following an emergency lung surgery.