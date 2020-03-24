Halekulani Hotel and Halepuna Waikiki to close temporarily amid coronavirus concerns

The 453-room Halekulani Hotel in Waikiki is temporarily closing down, along with the 284-room Halepuna Waikiki, from Thursday through April 30 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Halekulani Corp. issued a statement this morning saying that in response to Gov. David Ige’s state mandate of a 14-day quarantine to all visitors to the state and statewide restrictions on movements and activities, along with Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s shelter-in-place orders for everyone on Oahu, it has decided to shutter the properties temporarily.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our guests and our Halekulani and Halepuna Waikiki team is our utmost priority,” said the Halekulani Corp. in a statement.

Due to the new government mandates, the Halekulani Corp. said it was “with a heavy heart” that it made the decision to temporarily close the two properties. The Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, a luxury boutique hotel, had just opened in October of last year.

“Our management team is working closely with our guests and our staff to help them in every way possible in advance of closing our hotels, as well as doing everything possible to safeguard our guests, our staff and our community from COVID-19,” the corporation said.

The Halekulani Hotel and Halepuna Waikiki join several other properties, including the Kahala Hotel & Resort, which announced Monday it will temporarily suspend operations from today through May 1. Today, hotels at Ko Olina Resort, including Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa, also closed their doors. The Hale Koa Hotel in Waikiki is also closed.