Letters: Do what is necessary to save Love’s Bakery; OHA shouldn’t build high-rise on property; Film crews should respect neighborhoods

Yes, it was a very sad day when I heard the news that Love’s Bakery was closing due to the pandemic and the economics that came with it. Reading the history of the bakery — which made it through the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom, the bubonic plague, both world wars and the Great Depression — makes me think: How can this be? Those were much harder times, I’m sure.

But what concerns me more than anything else is whether Hawaii can be self-sufficient. Our state and county governments talk about it all the time.

This pandemic is the worst crisis modern Hawaii has been through to date, but we have to prepare for harder times in our future. We have been blessed by not having a direct hit by a hurricane, not to mention a catastrophe on the West Coast stopping our shipping lifeline. We have to start preparing now.

Being able to produce one of our staple foods is critical. I think government should do everything it can do to save Love’s Bakery. It is an important part of our infrastucture.

Russell Suga

Chinatown

Government actions doomed businesses

With thousands of businesses already shuttered and now a Hawaii icon, Love’s Bakery, closing, the narrative continues that “the pandemic was the cause” (“When Love’s Bakery shuts down at month’s end, 231 employees will be laid off,” Star-Advertiser, March 2).

Let’s be very clear: It was Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, failed Mayor Kirk Caldwell, other county mayors, and the misinformation from our health care system that were directly responsible for the many failed businesses, massive state deficit and the teachers union’s emboldened lockout of students and schools, that led to all these failures.

Never in the history of our society have we taken such unnecessary draconian lockdowns for a virus with a 99% recovery rate. The pandemic is not responsible for our social and financial malaise. Government is.

Rob Espinosa

Kapolei

OHA shouldn’t build high-rise on property

Doesn’t everyone feel a pang of sadness when hearing, “the beaches they sell to build their hotels,” from “Waimanalo Blues”?

Then how can the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, which we would hope would be an organization infused with Hawaiian values, be eager to put high-rises on its oceanfront property (“Hawaiians have right to develop their Kaka‘ako Makai lands,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 2)?

I would hope we could turn the area into an expanded branch of Ala Moana Regional Park, the people’s park. Ala Moana Regional Park is at capacity all weekend and every evening with group picnics, volleyball games, fishers, surfers, swimmers, paddleboarders, bicyclists, joggers, skateboarders, elders, keiki and everyone in between. More waterfront public park space is what is needed — not waterfront high-rises.

If the deal was to give OHA land that could be turned into dollars, then the state should try again. It looks like a lot of land at Barbers Point remains underutilized.

Rebecca Hommon Faunce

Waikiki

State at fault for failure to expand vaccinations

I am happy for those who are being vaccinated. I am sure many stories have circulated regarding people receiving the vaccination who are not in Group 1B.

Politicians and their families, essential workers, etc., are certainly fortunate to be able to receive the protection from the virus.

People 65 and older are considered high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and most states have been vaccinating those Hawaii puts in Group 1C. Dr. Libby Char said it would be chaos if those 65 and older were included in the present vaccination group.

If that is the case, it can only be the state’s and Char’s fault for lacking the capability to provide what most other states with far more people than Hawaii have been able to. I wonder if things would be different if those making the decisions were only able to receive a vaccination based on their age and not the fact they consider themselves “essential workers.”

Peter Anderson

Kailua

Powerful leaders guide followers indirectly

In 1170, King Henry II of England was in France and became more and more upset with what his recently appointed Archbishop of Canterbury was doing in England.

In a rage he exclaimed, “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?” Whereupon four knights crossed the Channel, went to Canterbury and murdered Thomas Becket.

He didn’t actually say, “Go and kill Becket.” He didn’t have to. Someone in that position of power doesn’t have to spell out what he wants done. His followers already know.

History holds Henry responsible for Becket’s murder. What is true for the 12th century is also true for the 21st.

Quintin Chambers

Wahiawa

Film crews should respect neighborhoods

It’s good news in trying times, and a bright future for our film industry (“Hawaii film projects heating up,” Star-Advertiser, Off the News, Feb. 23).

Just a small suggestion from a local resident: Please be considerate as you take over our quiet family neighborhoods.

For 10 days, filming was done on our street at night. We endured and often were awakened by noise, fumes from machinery, loud voices late at night and backup alarms at 4 a.m. Not to mention the added traffic of vans and trucks, and catering, dumpster and toilet facilities being serviced.

It would be very considerate if a letter was sent notifying us of the upcoming disturbance and an apology, in advance, for the inconvenience.

Jackie Johnson

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter