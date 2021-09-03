Letters: Aren’t simple solutions to problems obvious?; Time to open up UH sports for vaccinated; America must learn that might doesn’t make right

A picket fence of gawkers is blocking the waterline at Laniakea Beach, preventing honu from hauling out? Crowd control and a roped setback.

Outdoor and feral cats are preying on native birds and killing monk seals with their poop? We don’t allow dogs to roam freely. A leash law for pet cats and zero tolerance for ferals.

An extractive tourism model degrading our natural resources and straining staff? An environmental impact fee collected upon arrival from all nonresidents, with funds going straight to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, lifeguards and public education.

Too many visitors? The aforementioned impact fee plus elimination of all illegal rentals in residential neighborhoods, a crackdown on unpermitted commercial activity in our parks, and possibly restricting the size of rental car fleets.

When will we get serious about taking action on problems we all agree exist?

Donna Ching

Moiliili

Servers should follow same rules as public

I wanted to support the Safe Access Oahu program for restaurants (“Coronavirus-free proof to be required for Oahu establishments,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 31). I would feel comfortable knowing that those other diners 6 feet away from me are not infected.

But unvaccinated servers need only test weekly? They are the ones standing right next to me and breathing on me. They should follow the same guidelines as unvaccinated diners, who must have a negative test within the past 48 hours. I will continue to eat at home.

Nita Ferreira

Waialua

Time to open up UH sports for vaccinated

I think it is time to open up University of Hawaii sports to the public.

I recently read that spectators were not allowed to enter the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to see the beginning of the Wahine volleyball season (“Fans not allowed to attend University of Hawaii season-opening home events over rising coronavirus cases,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 20). I am disappointed with this decision. I have been vaccinated twice and have followed all the rules as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We have been told that if we are fully vaccinated, the chance of transmission is very low, and the chance that we will be infected by someone else is very low.

I have to ask myself, “What did I get vaccinated for?” I am convinced that myself and other people will be safe if we are fully vaccinated. It is time to open up UH sports to those fans who have been fully vaccinated. Anyone who is still unvaccinated should be excluded.

Dave Riggs

Makiki

Ongoing super-spreader event at Maui airport

I flew from Maui back home to Hawaii island on Aug. 28. I was stunned that at the Maui airport, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) packed hundreds of people into the screening area like sardines.

I am vaccinated and immunocompromised; I wear two masks and am vigilant about social distancing. Upon going through the mouse-maze line, a TSA worker insisted I stand “on the other side of the yellow line,” where people were crowded right on top of one another.

When I refused to be forced into the crowd, I was told that TSA could not do social distancing because there were too many people and they can’t get them through fast enough.

Another TSA worker urged me to contact Maui Mayor Mike Victorino so he could alert Gov. David Ige about the situation.

With the state mandate of 10 people inside and 25 outside, how does this situation compute? Anyone with eyes in their head can see this is basically a daily, ongoing super-spreader event that threatens multiple islands.

Something needs to be done now. Hawaii is literally being loved to death.

J.M. Buck

Volcano, Hawaii island

Pang a trustworthy doctor who listens

Calls to remove Dr. Lorrin Pang as Maui district health officer are based on deliberate mischaracterizations of his statements and positions (“Sen. Roz Baker calls on state to fire Maui district health officer for promoting dangerous COVID-19 treatments,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 26). Contrary to recent allegations, he has consistently promoted COVID-19 vaccines and never suggested that people should self-medicate with ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine.

Pang merely acknowledged that the Food and Drug Administration has begun studying these drugs for COVID-19. Should he have concealed that information? People know when they’re being talked down to; this is the kind of honesty that can win people’s trust and make them more willing to listen.

By meeting people where they are rather than lecturing, oversimplifying and concealing, he not only shows his kindness, generosity and basic goodness, he also skillfully works to bring them around to acceptance of scientific public health goals. It would be foolish to let gross mischaracterizations of his statements and motives lead to his removal.

Ellen McFarland

Eden Prairie, Minn. (formerly of Wailuku)

America must learn that might doesn’t make right

I commend David Strand for his insightful article, “Replace wasteful wars with diplomacy” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 29).

It reminds us of the fallacy in the adage, “might is right,” that Americans have long believed in, even after the lost wars we endured in Korea and Vietnam. There, as in Afghanistan, our might was insufficient to win.

They revealed that troops, bombs and artillery are not enough. Fortitude, morality and support of the majority of the people whose nation we invaded are needed. Lacking them, those wars were unwinnable. Withdrawal was inevitable and, as with all lost wars, was bound to result in confusion and loss of lives. Thus, let us applaud the president for his bold moral action and begin learning and maturing as a nation.

Strand is prophetic in calling our nation “to pursue peace with the energy with which we prepare for war.”

Wally Takeshi Fukunaga

Makiki

